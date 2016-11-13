USTA Announces Team Head Tennis Professionals for USTA National Campus

Copyright © 2016. No duplication is permitted without permission from Bob Larson Tennis.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) today announced its team of new head tennis teaching professionals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The state-of-the-art facility, set to open to the public in January 2017, will offer innovative tennis programs, clinics, camps and playing opportunities for all ages and abilities for residents of the Orlando community.

The team will be involved with all programming and activities at the facility and will report to Kathy Woods, Director of Tennis at the USTA National Tennis Campus. The team of head tennis professionals who will join the USTA National Campus staff include:

Chanelle “Chani” Anderson will focus on high performance development programs for youth players and assist in the teaching and coaching of adult players. Anderson is a former WTA professional and earned a career-high singles ranking of No. 37. Her teaching and coaching experience includes overseeing junior programs at Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla., and most recently, at the Interlachen Country Club in Winter Park, Fla. Originally from South Africa, Anderson now resides in Lake Nona, Fla.

Rita Gladstone will lead programming at the USTA National Campus’ Nemours Family Zone for young players, adult beginning players, and senior adult players. Gladstone is a nationally-recognized USTA trainer and a lead faculty coach of USTA early development camps. She is certified by both the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) and United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). A former collegiate player and graduate of the University of South Carolina, Gladstone has most recently been the Director, Nike Tennis Camp at Rollins College, and Junior Program Director at Airport Park in Port Orange, Fla.

Tim Pleasant will provide program direction for players ages 11-18 with a focus on increasing participation, as well as providing high performance training. Pleasant brings more than 20 years of experience as a teaching professional and five years as a collegiate coach at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, he is certified by USPTA and is a member of the American Tennis Association. Previously, Pleasant served as the head tennis professional at the Trails Racquet Club in Ormond Beach, Fla., and directed a junior tennis academy at Rock Hills Tennis Center, S.C. The Pleasant family was honored as the 2015 USTA Florida Tennis Family of the Year.

Ben Zaiser will focus on all areas of adult play and programming. A graduate of the University of Maine, Zaiser has more than a decade of full-time teaching experience and administration at the Midlothian Atlantic Coast Athletic Club in Richmond, Va., where he has been the head tennis professional since 2013 and adult tennis coordinator from 2008-2013. A PTR-certified pro, Zaiser also is an experienced tournament director. He is a native of Skowhegan, Maine, where he contributed in high school coaching from 2000 to 2005.

