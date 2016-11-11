USTA Announces Multi-year Agreement With PepsiCo in Orlando

Copyright © 2016. No duplication is permitted without permission from Bob Larson Tennis.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) today announced a multi-year agreement with PepsiCo, making the food and beverage company an Official Sponsor of the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. As a partner of the USTA National Campus PepsiCo beverages including soft drinks, water and isotonic drinks will be integrated into the on-site food and beverage experience.

“Our aim at the USTA National Campus is to bring the best in service and quality products for our players, patrons and employees,” said Lew Sherr, USTA Chief Revenue Officer. “We are extremely proud to partner with PepsiCo at the new Home of American Tennis. PepsiCo’s diverse beverage portfolio will be integrated into all aspects of the facility’s events and operations.”

“PepsiCo has a long-standing history of partnering with sports properties and we are thrilled to now include the new USTA National Campus on that roster,” said Tom Shull, PepsiCo Vice President, Foodservice Southeast Region.

As part of the partnership, Gatorade will be the Official Sports Drink of the USTA National Campus. To fuel the next generation of American champions, the “adidas Performance Center” utilized by the USTA Player Development division, will feature a variety of Gatorade products to provide athletes with hydration and fueling solutions before, during and after training or games.

“It is essential that we support athletic performance on every level,” said Martin Blackman, General Manager, USTA Player Development. “By teaming up with Gatorade, we will have access to sports nutrition, hydration and recovery resources that ensure our athletes can train and compete at the highest level. In addition, we will have access to the sports fueling knowledge and expertise that Gatorade has acquired over 50 years.”

In addition, USTA and PepsiCo will develop local initiatives to promote the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle to families and youth in the Orlando area.

Copyright © 2016. No duplication is permitted without permission from Bob Larson Tennis.