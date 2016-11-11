Porsche Brand Ambassador Angelique Kerber Unveils 718 Cayman

Copyright © 2016. No duplication is permitted without permission from Bob Larson Tennis.

Three months after the launch of the long-anticipated 718 Boxster, Porsche Centre Singapore finally completes its family of two-door mid-engined sports cars with the debut of the all-new 718 Cayman.

Launched to great fanfare in an exclusive media event at Porsche Centre Singapore, the all-new 718 Cayman was unveiled by Porsche brand ambassador and World Number One in professional women’s tennis – Angelique Kerber.

Just like the 718 Boxster, the all-new 718 Cayman is named after the Porsche 718 race car, an iconic champion that delivered countless podium finishes in the 1960s, many of them against considerable odds. Beneath the hood of the all-new 718 Cayman lies a heart that beats with the same fighting spirit as the legendary Porsche 718, and in it lives the same will to break with standards that inspires as much conviction as Kerber’s constant quest for excellence in her game.

The Porsche 718 model series is a continuation of the proven four-cylinder concept and the history of distinguished Porsche race cars. Within this new model series, the Boxster roadster and Cayman coupe are now very much alike both from a technical and visual standpoint. For the first time ever, the two models have the same engine power levels — both are equipped with newly-developed four-cylinder flat engines with turbocharging, resulting in more power output combined with better fuel economy. The 718 Cayman delivers 300hp from 2 litres of engine displacement, and the sportier S model develops 350hp from 2.5 litres of displacement.

“We are honored to welcome our Porsche brand ambassador Angelique Kerber to Singapore, and are looking forward to witnessing her performance at the 2016 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global. Just like Kerber, the all-new 718 Cayman is an impressive champion. It is strikingly dynamic, effortlessly agile, sharply athletic, and remarkably powerful — all the qualities that Kerber has displayed on her journey to World Number One in professional women’s tennis. It is therefore a true pleasure to have her unveil our latest model, the 718 Cayman, here in Singapore, thus completing the Porsche 718 model series,” said Karsono Kwee, Executive Chairman of Eurokars Group.

“Every legend has its beginning, and this particular one was born as the Porsche 718 back in 1953. The original Porsche 718 was built with a simple but daring plan in mind — to win on the racetrack. And it did so with confidence as it claimed racing victories everywhere by the mid 1960s, from the Targa Florio to Le Mans. The legend is now back. The 718 Cayman expands the range of the 718 mid-engine sports car series, carrying on the fighting spirit of the original Porsche 718 with inspired pride and fierce conviction. For the first time, the price positioning of the hard-top two-seater Cayman models is below the convertibles with a more distinctive design, a re-engineered chassis and the current generation of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system,” said Martin Limpert, Managing Director of Porsche Asia Pacific.

Copyright © 2016. No duplication is permitted without permission from Bob Larson Tennis.